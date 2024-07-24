BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Toenail Fungus And Athletes Foot
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
1
223 views • 9 months ago

Toenail Fungus & Athlete's Foot: The Truth About Your Immune System

Welcome to today's episode of the Reality of Health Podcast! In this episode, we tackle toenail fungus and athlete's foot—common but frustrating conditions. I dive into popular misconceptions about the immune system, explaining how bacteria, mold, and yeast play essential roles in our health. We'll question the efficiency of antifungal medications and their side effects, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the right 'terrain' for a healthy body. Learn why breathable shoes and reducing sugar intake matter, and discover natural ways to support your body’s healing process. Join me for an informative session that challenges mainstream ideas and offers practical health advice.

00:00 Introduction to Toenail Fungus and Athlete's Foot

00:20 Understanding the Immune System

00:58 Debunking Common Myths

05:58 The Terrain Theory Explained

09:34 The Problem with Antifungal Medications

15:38 Effective Solutions and Prevention Tips

19:04 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
athletes foottoenail fungusfoot fungus
