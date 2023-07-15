X22 REPORT Ep. 3116a - [JK] Gets Shutdown On GND, Trumpism Will Return Economic Power Back To The People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3116a - July 14, 2023
[JK] Gets Shutdown On GND, Trumpism Will Return Economic Power Back To The People
John Kerry was giving testimony and he was pushing the green new deal and he was destroyed by Rep Perry. The climate change narrative is a hoax. The interest on the debt is approaching 1 trillion dollars. Trumpism will give the economic control back to the people.
