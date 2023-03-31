Senator Ted Cruz on the Trump indictment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today marks a turning point in our country. The indictment of Trump is a moment in the death of the rule of law. Our Founders are weeping - law is supposed to be fair, regardless of political party. It is not meant to be used as a weapon to attack your political enemies.
