The First Epistle of John - Part 4 - "A Warning About Antichrists" - Expository Reading

A Warning About Antichrists

1 John 2:18-27 NLT

Dear children, the last hour is here. You have heard that the Antichrist is coming, and already many such antichrists have appeared. From this we know that the last hour has come. [19] These people left our churches, but they never really belonged with us; otherwise they would have stayed with us. When they left, it proved that they did not belong with us. [20] But you are not like that, for the Holy One has given you his Spirit, and all of you know the truth. [21] So I am writing to you not because you don't know the truth but because you know the difference between truth and lies. [22] And who is a liar? Anyone who says that Jesus is not the Christ. Anyone who denies the Father and the Son is an antichrist. [23] Anyone who denies the Son doesn't have the Father, either. But anyone who acknowledges the Son has the Father also. [24] So you must remain faithful to what you have been taught from the beginning. If you do, you will remain in fellowship with the Son and with the Father. [25] And in this fellowship we enjoy the eternal life he promised us. [26] I am writing these things to warn you about those who want to lead you astray. [27] But you have received the Holy Spirit, and he lives within you, so you don't need anyone to teach you what is true. For the Spirit teaches you everything you need to know, and what he teaches is true-it is not a lie. So just as he has taught you, remain in fellowship with Christ.