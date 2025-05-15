'30 days, 30 days, we keep hearing'

Donetsk Head Pushilin believes Ukraine will use the time to rearm

Russia does not need 30 days, it needs a permanent peace, he tells RT.

Adding:

Russia’s Ukraine talks team rocks up to Istanbul Consulate after chat with Turkish FM

They’d been ready to talk with Zelensky’s reps as early as morning May 15, who never showed up.

Adding:

Zelensky’s goal is to sabotage the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.

“To make the Americans impose the toughest sanctions, to ruin everything, and then go home as a winner.”

At the same time, Azarov noted that for Zelensky, peace in Ukraine is like “a prison with unknown consequences.”

“He will do everything to prevent any peace. Peace means holding elections, lifting martial law. His own people would tear him apart there.”

Adding:

JUST IN! Putin Dismisses Russian Ground Forces Chief Salyukov, Appoints Him to Security Council Role

Colonel General Oleg Salyukov, who headed Russia’s Ground Forces, has been dismissed from his post according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Salyukov has now been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

The Kremlin has not yet announced who will replace Salyukov as the head of the Ground Forces.

Salyukov lead the Victory Day military parade on May 9 in Moscow.

Adding:

Colonel General Mordvichev, who commands the Center group of forces, has been appointed Commander of the Ground Forces

Hero of Russia. Andrey Mordvichev

Andrey Nikolaevich Mordvichev was born on January 14, 1976 in Pavlodar.

After school, he graduated from the Novosibirsk Combined Arms Command School of the Siberian Military District, and in 2006 from the Frunze Combined Arms Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

Mordvichev took part in the Georgian-Abkhazian war of 2008 and commanded the 28th motorized rifle brigade at the time.

In 2013, he was awarded the rank of major general. He headed the "advanced unit of the Eastern Military District." In 2014, Andrei Mordvichev was the commander of a motorized rifle brigade. In 2016, Mordvichev was appointed deputy corps commander.

In 2017-2019, Mordvichev was the first deputy commander of the army of the Central Military District.

Since November 2021, he has been appointed commander of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District. Then in 2021, he was awarded the rank of lieutenant general.

From 2022 to 2023, Mordvichev served as deputy commander of the Southern Military District.

In the spring of 2022, Andrei Mordvichev was the commander of the 8th Army, leading army units during the capture of Mariupol and Azovstal.

On September 7, 2023, by decree of the President of Russia, he was awarded the military rank of Colonel General.