The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 295 - Babylon Worship Pt C

In Babylon Parts A and B we attempted to present Babylon as a very BIG IDEA! It is all-encompassing and that’s why the scripture constantly reminds us to BE SEPARATE from it. We LIVE IN IT but SHOULD NOT ADOPT its WAYS! Babylon is like a giant PARASITE sucking the LIFE OF GOD from the world. Just as Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkin fame wrote, “THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE.” This is true. Babylon is constantly sucking the REALITY and TRUTH of God from the peoples of the world. The way this is done is through the many MODES of WORSHIP! In this video part C we want to look at WORSHIP Babylonian style as opposed to godly Biblical WORSHIP!

MAN WAS CREATED AS A "CREATURE" THAT WORSHIPS!

THE OBJECT OF WORSHIP IS EITHER THE "CREATOR" OR THE CREATION!

MOST PEOPLE TODAY HAVE CHOSEN FOOLISHLY TO WORSHIP THE CREATION!