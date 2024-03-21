Biden Has Weaponized Department of Justice Against Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump and Navarro Targeted by DOJ Because of MAGA Agenda. No President Has Ever Been Treated Worse Than Donald Trump! DOJ Prosecutes Republicans and Exonerates Democrats. Department of Justice Gave Biden a Pass in the Classified Documents Case. And Biden and Hillary Do Not Have to Fear the Department of Justice. Despite Mishandling Classified Documents, Biden Received No Charges.
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,
Please donate via our PayPal Link:
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Our Sponsors:
Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com
718-869-9020.
Genesis Gold Group
📞 (800) 200 - GOLD
#1 Trusted Gold IRA Company
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #bidenomics #bidenvstrump