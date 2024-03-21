Biden Has Weaponized Department of Justice Against Trump

Trump and Navarro Targeted by DOJ Because of MAGA Agenda. No President Has Ever Been Treated Worse Than Donald Trump! DOJ Prosecutes Republicans and Exonerates Democrats. Department of Justice Gave Biden a Pass in the Classified Documents Case. And Biden and Hillary Do Not Have to Fear the Department of Justice. Despite Mishandling Classified Documents, Biden Received No Charges.





To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,

Please donate via our PayPal Link:

https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!





Our Sponsors:





Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

718-869-9020.





Genesis Gold Group

https://croueregold.com

📞 (800) 200 - GOLD

#1 Trusted Gold IRA Company





https://usatrumpstore.com









Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.





#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #bidenomics #bidenvstrump