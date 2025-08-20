Friday Pilots Club’s Eric Doar - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 587

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Eric Doar, drummer of the pop rock band, Friday Pilots Club, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Circa Waves. Friday Pilots Club is currently supporting their debut album, Nowhere.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Pearl Masters Series Birch Kit (12" rack tom, 16" floor tom, 22" kick) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55PDMN

Remo Controlled Sound Coated (White Dot) Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1P5rz

Remo Ambassador Resonate Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzXLEY

Evans Snare Side 300 Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PONvre

Evans G12 Drumheads for Toms - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOQ9WR

Remo Ambassador Clear Resonate Drumheads for Toms - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APX1Eo

Evans GMAD / EMAD Kick Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKyvmq

Evans single-ply Resonate Kick Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOkeWA

Snareweight M80 Leather Tone Control Dampener - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Xm3vXX

Vic Firth 55A Extreme Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4ZgyO

Vic Firth CT1 Mallets - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N93v6V

Pearl Double Kick Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YR3vyP

Ludwig Supraphonic 14x6.5 Snare - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K03vZN

Pork Pie Brass Snare - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOVJ2M

Zildjian A Custom 18" Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzXL2Y

Meinl Byzance Dual 15" Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLDjN1

Meinl Byzance Dual 19" Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyzZk2

Meinl Polyphonic 21" Ride - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj3v6o

Zildjian K Custom Dark 18" Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raoq2v

Pearl Double Kick Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PONv6e

Roland RT-30 Triggers - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1P5AO

Roland TM-6 Module - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APX1jo

Roland Trigger Pad - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19QM79

Behringer In-ear Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKyv2q





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 28, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:31 Drum Kit

04:23 Cymbals

06:08 Drumsticks

08:02 Throne

09:14 Electronics





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





