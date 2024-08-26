Three Questions Pretrib Can Not Answer 08/26/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most People believe that there will be a Pre-Tribulation Rapture. Today Pastor Stan shares three of the most asked questions, and give Biblical answers as to why there will not be a Pre-Tribulation Rapture.
00:00 - Pretribulation Rapture
02:42 - Stan’s Books
06:58 - Watchmen’s Package
08:12 - Intro
11:30 - Jesus Returns Two more Times
12:20 - Three Questions
19:53 - Sundar Selvaraj
22:46 - The Groom Lifts the Vail
26:20 - Our Sponsors
