THEY ARE COMING FOR THE BIBLE AND YOU

Are new anti-semitic laws paving the way for persecution by making everyone a suspect? You decide. It's becoming pretty obvious. I advise everyone look into Trump's Judaism (not a Christian) and the Noahide laws.
Video mirrored from YouTube who is shadow-banning this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkjChUtz6Tc
https://www.youtube.com/@HerdingHumanity