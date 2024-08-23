BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does My Sin Affect Others? Learning from Achan's Sin in Joshua 7
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
24 views • 8 months ago

In this devotion, we explore the importance of acknowledging and confessing our sins to God, as highlighted in the Bible. The episode examines the story of Achan's sin from Joshua 7, where one man's disobedience caused the entire nation of Israel to suffer. We delve into the necessity of honesty in confession for both non-believers and born-again Christians, emphasizing that true repentance brings God's forgiveness and cleansing. The episode underscores that unaddressed sin prevents experiencing God's blessings and outlines the consequences of Achan's actions, showing how serious God is about dealing with sin. Join us in understanding the value of admitting our wrongdoings and seeking God's forgiveness for a life in His righteousness.


00:00 Introduction: Acknowledging Our Sins
00:27 Confession and Forgiveness
00:43 Addressing Believers and Non-Believers
02:03 The Story of Achan's Sin
03:20 The Consequences of Sin
06:05 Joshua's Plea to God
07:17 God's Response and Instructions
10:04 Achan's Confession and Punishment
11:54 Lessons from Achan's Story
12:44 Final Thoughts and Call to Action

Keywords
bible studyspiritual growthchristian faithdaily devotionchristian lifechristian messagesscripture readingreligious educationbiblical teachingchurch sermonachanroderick webstergod forgivenessbiblical lessonsconfession and repentancefaith journeyold testament storiesjoshua 7sin and forgivenesschristian devotional
