Blue Origin Update: Hoax Baphomet Rocket Ride Exposed - Bezos 'Suing' Katy Perry For It

source: Blue Origin Katy Perry Rocket Ride A Hoax Ritual And Baphomet Logo: Antichrist Coming Return Of The Nephilim Divine Feminine





Absolutely nothing about it was believable - nothing about the videos released (YT vids easily found) looked anything other than Hollywood-produced. The whole thing looked like a 1950's Buck Rogers sci-fi episode. Fact is it's not even worth the time to point out all the many ridiculous anomalies because at this point why bother we know automatically it's just another phony as-above-so-below ritual like always. That's for the record... But this hoax ritual-event has drawn attention because of Amazon-Bezos rocket company's [Baphomet] logo..





https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/04/blue-origin-katy-perry-rocket-ride-hoax.html

***



[note: This story according to source that produced the video 'Hollywood Access'. It is MSM and long established but not much else on 'the lawsuit' at this time; regardless the video is worth seeing as it shows the fakery of the event - and for the lawsuit story that will become clear either way]

