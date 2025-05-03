BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blue Origin Update: Hoax Baphomet Rocket Ride Exposed - Bezos 'Suing' Katy Perry For It
Luke2136
Luke2136
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 4 months ago

source: Blue Origin Katy Perry Rocket Ride A Hoax Ritual And Baphomet Logo: Antichrist Coming Return Of The Nephilim Divine Feminine


Absolutely nothing about it was believable - nothing about the videos released (YT vids easily found) looked anything other than Hollywood-produced. The whole thing looked like a 1950's Buck Rogers sci-fi episode. Fact is it's not even worth the time to point out all the many ridiculous anomalies because at this point why bother we know automatically it's just another phony as-above-so-below ritual like always. That's for the record... But this hoax ritual-event has drawn attention because of Amazon-Bezos rocket company's [Baphomet] logo..


https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/04/blue-origin-katy-perry-rocket-ride-hoax.html

***

[note: This story according to source that produced the video 'Hollywood Access'. It is MSM and long established but not much else on 'the lawsuit' at this time; regardless the video is worth seeing as it shows the fakery of the event - and for the lawsuit story that will become clear either way]

Keywords
katy perrybezosblue originrocket hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy