ISRAEL IS PLANNING TO ATTACK THEMSELVES AGAIN AND BLAME EVERYONE ELSE
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
324 views
Published 2 months ago

ISRAELS COMPLICATED SCAM IS CHILD'S PLAY

Chycho Channel (Bitchute) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W6JURIeXgv4F/

WEEP FOR ISRAEL (Clip in video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/dmuyZrVj8nkZ/

Indian Express - Who was Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/hamas-leader-saleh-al-arouri-killed-9093929/

Iran "terrorist" bombing (Zero Hedge) - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/least-20-dead-after-twin-blasts-rip-through-memorial-irgcs-soleimani-southern-iran

Al Jazeera English - Gaza Updates (Journalist screenshots in video)

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/1/4/israel-hamas-war-live-bloody-day-for-hezbollah-tensions-with-israel-soar?update=2598383

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
deceptionpsyopgladio

