More On The Vaccination Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With every day that goes by, more and more truths are coming to light regarding the 'false vaccine'.
Video sourced from:
'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary
Closing theme music :
'Looking For Clues' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People
- Situation Update' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc thu23:54