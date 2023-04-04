Dr Ruby & Dr Breggin Are The Prey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
April 1, 2023
Dr. Jane Ruby and Dr. Peter Breggin are the prey in this vexatious, frivolous, lawsuit at the aggressive behest of Robert Malone, viciously suing people that are supposedly on the same side. The continuation of this lawsuit in spite of the pleadings and demands of his own team, friends, and followers…. reveals much. Drs. Ruby and Breggin the real prey. We are all under attack.
Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
