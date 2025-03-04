US PAUCES All Military AID to UKRAINE - including aid that is currently in transit

U.S. Pauses All Military Aid to Ukraine.

Adding:

❗️US suspends all military aid to Ukraine until Kyiv demonstrates commitment to peace talks – White House

Also, all deliveries that were on their way to Ukraine are being turned back and returned.

It is worth noting that the suspension of military aid will primarily concern air defense missiles, HIMARS ammunition and artillery.

Adding:

Full statement published by Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump ordered a pause to all military aid to Ukraine, turning up the heat on Volodymyr Zelenskiy just days after an Oval Office blowup with the Ukrainian president left the support of his country’s most important ally in doubt.





The US is pausing all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to a senior Defense Department official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The official said all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

Adding:

❗️Ukraine will be able to maintain the current pace of fighting for several weeks or perhaps only until early summer after the US suspends military aid, a European official told CNN.

And:

⚡️The United States has suspended the delivery of military cargo to Ukraine through the logistics hub at Jasionki Airport in Rzeszow, Poland, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirms.