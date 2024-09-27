BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RESIST THEM: Samuel Adams' Forgotten Call for Liberty
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
58 views • 7 months ago

Nearly five years before the Declaration of Independence, Samuel Adams wrote an essay urging the people to resist tyranny - not tamely submit and hope for the best. For Adams, it was a moral imperative to stand up for what’s right, even against the most powerful government in history. Unfortunately, his bold call for liberty has been almost entirely forgotten. Today, in commemoration of his birthday, we’re uncovering what Adams warned us about - his message is more urgent than ever.

Path to Liberty: September 27, 2024

Keywords
libertyhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionsamuel adams
