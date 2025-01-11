BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to VET WOMEN!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
41 views • 5 months ago

Friday Night Live 10 January 2025


In this episode, I explore the philosophical implications of testosterone levels on societal behavior, linking higher testosterone to reduced performative altruism and increased passivity in the population. I discuss the governance failures exacerbating the Californian wildfires and reflect on the emotional impact on disaster victims, prompting listeners to consider their choices in the face of systemic issues. Lastly, I examine family dynamics in addressing moral dilemmas and emphasize the importance of personal integrity and reasoning in navigating societal pressures.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasontestosteronestefan molyneuxlivestreamreasoningpersonal integritymoral dilemmasfamily dynamicsemotional impactcalifornian wildfiressocietal behaviorperformative altruismpassivitygovernance failuresdisaster victims
