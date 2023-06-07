NWO and the United States: Upcoming economic depression & civil unrest in the cities

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Analyst and financial writer John Rubino said in February 2023, “We are in a debt and death spiral” that will force dramatic changes on the world. It was a direct hit because in March, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) tanked, and the FDIC and the US Treasury were forced to basically back-stop the entire banking system.



Rubino says, “This is a much bigger story than what happens to the dollar as the reserve currency. This is the end of a global monetary experiment that is going to go out with a very fiery end. This is not going to be fun to watch.” Rubino advises people to get tangible assets such as food, water, tools, gold, silver, a car title and a garden, to name a few. Rubino says, “We all should be preppers now.”





A new world order is coming following a triggered economic depression. A triggered global economic depression and martial law will happen soon and along with other triggered catastrophes, will lead to a series of moves by the Vatican, satan’s home, including the enforcement of its MARK – public SUNday rest & worship!



Do NOT accept the mark of the beast or the enforcement of public weekly SUNday rest & worship of the Vatican, which will oppose the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God.





As it is written in Revelation 14:9-10, And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:





Please turn to Christ, keep His holy ten commandments, put your faith and trust in Him (Exodus 20:1-17; Revelation 14:12; 22:14). Pray and study His word in the Bible and pray to the Almighty Most High for His love and protection through His holy angels.



