South of 49th 🇺🇸
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
38 views • 6 months ago

This guy has interesting info, poor presentation skills. Not confirmed.

Based on this info, it looks like the US can annex everything South of the 49th Latitude to make it part of the Republic of United States.

GPS coordinates of Cochrane, Ontario, Canada. Latitude: 49.0667 Longitude: -81.0167.

Therefore, everything South of Cochrane. Same for Quebec east. LOL

That will shake a few people up.


OMG 51st state?

What will that mean?

What will that be like?

What will it do to our economy?

What will that do to my home town?

What will that do to my home life?

Will I still wear the same shoes?


The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.



trumpcanadatrudeautwistedlightworkerthrivalismcarneyteamucanadateamcanada
