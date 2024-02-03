Biblical end-time prophecies and warnings from God (part 2 of 5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 27, 2024





This video presentation on God’s end-time prophecies, messages and warnings for our generation and for the next few years to come including:





1. Christ’s end-time prophecies and signs that will precede His glorious return in the clouds of heaven in Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 17:27-30 and Luke 21

2. Watch our spiritual condition and standing with God and to watch world events in Mark 13:33-37 and in Luke 21:34-36

3. Christ’s glorious return in the clouds of heaven in Matthew 24:30-31 and in Mark 8:38.

4. Christ’s warning to sin not in John 8:11

5. Not to be conformed to the ways of the world in Romans 12:1-2; James 4:4 and 1 John 2:15-17

6. Satan’s appearing in 2 Corinthians 11:14 and Revelation 3:10.

7. Description of the pope in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4

8. Description of people’s attitudes in the last days in 2 Timothy 3:1-5

9. Scoffers mocking Christ’s return in 2 Peter 3:3-4.





