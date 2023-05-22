⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation, artillery, and troops of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Molchanovo, Zagoruikovka, and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

💥 In addition, actions of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka, Timkovka, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 60 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

💥 In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Novoyegrovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Artyomovsk has been completely liberated as a result of offensive actions by Wagner assault detachments supported by artillery and aviation of the Yug Group of Forces.

◽️ The Russian aviation have made six sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 69 firing missions.

💥 Aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have foiled enemy's attempts to counter-attack from the areas of Konstantinovka, Bogdanovka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Moreover, a road bridge used by the Ukrainian troops to deliver reinforcements to Artyomovsk and an ammunition depot of the 60th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been neutralized close to Krasnoye.

◽️ Up to 100 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, five pick-up trucks, one Polish-made Krab artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In addition, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Kalinina (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Donetsk direction, artillery, aviation, and troops the Yug Group of Forces eliminated more than 120 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one U.S.-made M109 self-propelled artillery system, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥 An ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the enemy in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Novodanilovka, Chervonoye, Novodarovka, and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Three sabotage and reconnaissance groups were also disabled close to Sladkoye, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one Msta-B howitzer.

💥 An ammunition depot of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Gulyapole (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 15 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 An ammunition depot of the 123th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Stanislav (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 103 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 134 areas during the day.

💥 A Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile system has been obliterated near Zheltoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 A command post of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade has been hit near Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Air defense forces have intercepted fifteen HIMARS, Uragan MLRS projectiles, and Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry