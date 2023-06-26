BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who Is Ray Epps?
58 views • 06/26/2023

WolvesAndFinance
 Jun 4, 2023
I am going to walk through what we know about Ray Epps and why it matters. He was at the Capitol during the January 6 Protests. There are a number of conspiracy theories claiming that he was an undercover FBI agent. The theory is that Feds were in the crowd to instigate and entrap protestors. Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinanceWolves Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wolvesandfin... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wolvesandfi... BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Z0Am9tJyu5KP/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WolvesAndFinance

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1369144 Minds: https://www.minds.com/financewolves/ Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/financewolves Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FinanceWolves Leave a comment down below letting me know what you think! If you find these videos helpful, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Neither Zach De Gregorio or Wolves and Finance shall be liable for any damages related to information in this video. It is recommended you contact a CPA in your area for business advice. Time Codes: 0:00 Intro 1:17 Sixty Minutes Interview 4:02 Contrast with Other Protestors 6:25 Sixty Minutes Was Ratioed 7:45 Tom Joscelyn Interview 10:40 New Footage of Ray Epps 11:59 Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping 15:02 FBI Using Third Parties 16:56 Undercover Agents for the FBI 21:05 Summary

Keywords
fbiciatwittercapitolray eppswolvesandfinancejanuary 6 protestsfddundergover agentsgretchen whitmer kidnappingthird partieszach de gregorio
