BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1006 There is an appointed time for everything.

Scripture: Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 Here is the final conclusion.

SYNOPSIS: What is your job as a human? Why did YEHOVAH put you in your mother womb? Ecc 12:13-14 Here is the final conclusion, now that you have heard everything: fear God, and keep his mitzvot; this is what being human is all about. For God will bring to judgment everything we do, including every secret, whether good or bad. What was the best decade for America? What was the worse decade for America? It is very interesting the best and worse decade is one in the same. What does this Deu 32:15 "But Yeshurun grew fat and kicked (you grew fat, thick, gross!). have to do with this; Rev 6:8 I looked, and there in front of me was a pallid, sickly-looking horse. Its rider's name was Death, and Sh'ol followed behind him. They were given authority to kill one-quarter of the world by war, by famine, by plagues? It all has to do with the appointed times…which one?

BIBLE VERSES IN THIS LESSON: Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 Here is the final conclusion. D’varim (Deut) 28:1-2 Raise you high above. D’varim (Deut) 32:12-17 Israel, you grew fat and rebelled against God, your Creator. Kohelet (Ecc) 3:1-13 Time and season for everything. D’varim (Duet) 7:3-5 For he will turn your children away. Kohelet (Ecc) 3:3-8. B’resheet (Gen) 2:15-17 how did it go from this. Revelation 6:7-8 to this 2.5 billion gone. Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:21-22 had the time not been cut short. Psalm 100:1-5 Serve YEHOVAH with gladness.