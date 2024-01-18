Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mother dog screamed in the heavy rain, cried and begged passersby to save her 3 pups
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
531 views
Published a month ago

Pets in Love


Jan 17, 2024


Mother dog screamed in the heavy rain, cried and begged passersby to save her 3 pups

Her name was Bella, a scruffy but determined canine, and she screamed miserably as she paced back and forth, her three tiny puppies huddled close to her side. The makeshift shelter they had called home was now flooded, the rising water threatening to swallow them whole. Bella knew she had to get her babies to safety, away from the suffocating grasp of the water.

Desperation in her eyes, Bella approached passersby, begging for help. The rain drenched her fur, and her howls were drowned by the pouring deluge. One of her pups, a small ball of fur with wide, innocent eyes, almost succumbed to the rising water.


Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

   / @petsinlove


Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izlp4_U73RM

Keywords
motherdogrescuepuppiesheavy rainfloodedpets in love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket