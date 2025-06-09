BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do you follow CRA tax advice?
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
3 months ago

the Canada Revenue Agency has literally been advertising telling everybody in Canada that they are willing to help you with your taxes they're going to give you tax advice to get your taxes done properly. this would be the fox being allowed into the hen house to lay down new carpet and then shows up with no carpet! come on everybody, would you really take advice from these people? they will lie to you and cheat you and take everything from you because they are trained to be criminals. they're training is all about how to lie and steal. do not give them the opportunity to steal from you. hire me as your tax guy and you'll never pay tax again.


Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#ALBERTA #EDMONTON #CALGARY #YYC #INCOME #INCOMETAX #CRA #CANADA #CANADAREVENUEAGENCY #QUEBEC #CORPORATETAX #TAXPLANNING #TAXHELP #TAXES #CANADIANTAX

