The Moho





May 16, 2024





She was left in a box without mother for 3 days, was bitten by other cat! Heartbreaking Story!





He was left in a box without mother for 3 days, was bitten by other cat.. Heartbreaking Story!





#themoho, #abandonedkittens





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2ybqWuFkww