Justice 4 Josh with Cliff Schrader

Former Port Huron Councilman and Times Herald writer, Cliff Schrader, obtained a copy of the 100+ page MSP Report regarding the murder of Joshua Conant on November 4, 2023, at the Roche Bar. Cliff sits down with Eileen to share his thoughts about what he believes really happened that morning and he attempts to answer the question everyone is asking: Why no charges have been brought by the Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, against either the Port Huron Police Department and/or the bouncers.





