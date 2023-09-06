How Ireland was exploited by the Holy See...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roman Catholic Orders , exploited irish Catholics throughout irish
history. The Vatican crimes , which were inflicted on every nation in
the world are being white-washed by rich-opus dei and jesuit controlled
media barons worldwide. The atrocities are endless. The Vatican is the
opposite of Christianity, everything the Vatican has done is evil
personified. Come out of her my people- Is a verse from Revelations 18.
Tuam, Ireland Documentary: What Really Happened at the Mother and Baby
Homes in Ireland? An important note: the narrator equates the Roman
Church as `christianity` but it isn`t . The Roman Church lurks behind
the garbs of Christianity. It has produced its own version of
Christianity , which is the opposite of Biblical Christianity. It uses
words from the bible to hide behind, such as the order of the `sisters
of mercy` or the `good shepherd` or the `society of Jesus` aka the
jesuits. The Roman Catholic Church masquerades as Christian and
blasphemes true Christianity but in the end it will be cast down.