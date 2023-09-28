Trump is the winner tonight vs Republican debate | George Webb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Webb - Investigative Journalist@RealGeorgeWebb1
Trump is the winner tonight vs Republican debate. UAW speech showed in depth knowledge of actual economic issues in addition to the Border.
The most lively debate tonight was about $50,000 used to purchase curtains for Nicky Haley when she worked at the UN. How is a Republican candidate going to break out with this strategy? Trump is talking about jobs and industries with remarkable detail tonight. I don’t understand the strategy of the candidates.
