BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HPV vaccine is a sterilizing vaccine, says lawyer Todd Callender
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
379 views • 5 months ago

"Gardasil [ HPV vaccine ], which is a sterilization vaccine that was developed by the Gates people [ Bill Gates ]…" "Our company tested it, so we knew that it had sterilization qualities." "We didn't know that's what it was for, but we knew it had consequences to that effect." "And what do you see?" "Women of childbearing age in middle schools around the world, required in all 50 states, had to take Gardasil [ HPV vaccine ]." "So they started sterilizing people." "In 1994 this became the... official policy of the United Nations." "They have a population division." "It was born in the Cairo Population Accords in... 1994." "There is a segment of our society that are eugenicists." "They will stop at nothing  until they're done eradicating all those that they find to be undesirable."

The full 1:09 hour interview with lawyer Todd Callender which streamed on 1 Jan 2025 in a program called "WBAN and 5G with Alix Mayer" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v64ofhp-wban-and-5g-with-alix-mayer.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
gardasilhpv vaccinetodd callendersterilizing vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy