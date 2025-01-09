HPV vaccine is a sterilizing vaccine, says lawyer Todd Callender

"Gardasil [ HPV vaccine ], which is a sterilization vaccine that was developed by the Gates people [ Bill Gates ]…" "Our company tested it, so we knew that it had sterilization qualities." "We didn't know that's what it was for, but we knew it had consequences to that effect." "And what do you see?" "Women of childbearing age in middle schools around the world, required in all 50 states, had to take Gardasil [ HPV vaccine ]." "So they started sterilizing people." "In 1994 this became the... official policy of the United Nations." "They have a population division." "It was born in the Cairo Population Accords in... 1994." "There is a segment of our society that are eugenicists." "They will stop at nothing until they're done eradicating all those that they find to be undesirable."

The full 1:09 hour interview with lawyer Todd Callender which streamed on 1 Jan 2025 in a program called "WBAN and 5G with Alix Mayer" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v64ofhp-wban-and-5g-with-alix-mayer.html

Mirrored - Fat News





