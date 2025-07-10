Sacrificing Red Heifer: Big Sign – Antichrist is Soon 07/010/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan explains what will happen once Israel starts up animal sacrifice again. Recently the sacrifice of a Red Heifer was canceled since it was found to have two black hairs on it. The Bible tells us once Israel starts animal sacrifices again; the Antichrist will soon be revealed.
00:00Intro
03:16Animal Sacrifice
13:24Red Heifer
20:24Red Heifer Rehearsal Ceremony
21:20Goliath’s Sword
22:55Arc of the Covenant
24:31Summery