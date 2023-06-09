REMEMBER THE USS LIBERTY BY DAVID NEAL AND DAVID MARTIN

June 8th, 2023.

Remember The Liberty by David Neal and David Martin With Gary King’s Newly Reedited Video

David Neal adapted the lyrics from the poem of the same name written by David Martin a.k.a. DC Dave.

https://lbjthemasterofdeceit.com/2022/06/19/repost-of-remember-the-liberty-song-by-david-neal-first-published-here

David Martin a.k.a. DC Dave: https://DCDave.com

Remember The Liberty!: Almost Sunk by Treason On The High Seas

by Phillip F. Nelson, Ronald G. Kukal, Ernest A. Gallo, Phillip F. Tourney, Raymond McGovern (Foreword)

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/29501460-remember-the-liberty

USS Liberty

The USS Liberty was repeatedly attacked while in international waters by Israeli air and naval forces on June 8, 1967. The horrific result of this unprovoked attack by the Jewish state was that 34 Americans were murdered, and 174 were wounded. Then there was a complete cover-up of this premeditated mass murder, and for the first time in our history, there wasn’t any retaliation against Israel for committing this act of war. And people naively still think we aren’t owned by these deadly parasites.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://earthnewspaper.com/uss-liberty-by-mark-r-elsis

