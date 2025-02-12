VAXXED III: AUTHORIZED TO KILL - Watch Now At Childrens Health Defense!

VAXXED 1 -3





As we approach the Senate vote on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as

Health and Human Services secretary it it evident that many who oppose him sincerely believe he opposes science. They are not alone. But I believe they are sincerely unaware of the facts.





I have posted these links before, but if you did not have time to watch, I think you will see things in an entirely different light if you take the time to watch. And you will know where to send friends who have not yet gained this perspective. If you are short on time now, just watch the short 5 minute link to see a major source of misunderstanding. But come back and watch the others when you can. VAXXED 3 is most recent, but VAXXED reveals much that is important to understand historically.





VAXXED 3

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-3-or-authorized-to-kill-movie/





5 minutes on vaccine efficacy: https://robbjerk.com/2022/06/13/





VAXXED

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/





VAXXED 2

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Ayus6i1GU/





