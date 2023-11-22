The Power of Endurance | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Pastor Sandra Kennedy states, “We need to understand that life is full of ups and downs, but we can endure and still enjoy life”. So what is endurance? Endurance is the quality of steady persistence, holding on in faith to what you know and refusing to give up on God’s Promises, no matter how long you may have to wait. For the issue is not what we’re waiting for, the issue is how you wait for it. Remember God said, we are to endure with Patience and in Joy because He will never leave you or forsake you. Question, do you know that He looks at you with JOY? We are in the 9th month in this Journey (the End of Days) with the Lord and it is definitely not the time to quit or give up, we are too close to the finish line. Yes, there are difficult days ahead, but let us endure for Him. Let’s Finish Strong!.

To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/up7fr-n25FQ?si=KnLlQF0Yc0Ro0L0d

Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

