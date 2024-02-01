MP Andrew Bridgen confronts the British Prime Minister and urges him to end the “safe and effective” narrative: “Can the current prime minister think of anything he has promoted, in part partnership with huge businesses, as safe and effective, which has ultimately harmed the British people? “And will he use this opportunity to correct that safe and effective statement, or will he choose the same line as Tony Blair, sit back, do nothing, and let the misery just continue to pile up?” PM Rishi Sunak responded: “Let me be unequivocal from this dispatch box that Covid vaccines are safe.” Criminals always insist they did nothing wrong. Video:

