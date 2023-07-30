BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Assassination of Lavoy Finicum - It's Happened Before
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 07/30/2023

https://danhappel.com/assasination-of-lavoy-finicum/The House Select Committee on the Weaponization of Government has exposed a litany of abuses by federal agencies against the American people during the past 10 years, but in reality it has happened with increasing intensity for many generations, and will most assuredly happen again, unless we dismantle the offending agencies and prosecute those individuals in control that allowed this to happen.

We need look no further than the Church Commission investigations into the CIAs MK Ultra program, the FBIs Project Monarch, the FBIs armed attacks and burning of the Branch Davidian compound, the murder of Vicky Weaver, the Bundy/Hammond/ Malheur Standoffs to realize that many government agencies have been weaponized against the American people for a very long time.

It only recently registered with most people as being abusive because of intensity, frequency, and the open contempt our rulers and their bureaucratic toady's have for American society in general. 

What was hiding in plain sight is now visible.....even to those choosing to ignore reality.

https://theredpillexpo.com



Keywords
lavoy finicumelias aliaswildlife refuge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy