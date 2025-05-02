❗️Ukrainian military propaganda has hit a new low: now they are offering young people to die not just for cheeseburgers but for 6 pairs of shoes.

Adding:

Estonian authorities ban Victory Day celebrations

The Police and Border Guard Board will ban public gatherings in Harju, Lääne, and Ida-Virumaa counties from May 8 to 10.

This means that marches, rallies, or demonstrations are prohibited on these days. "Propaganda" and support for Russian politics through symbols, words, or actions are prohibited, stated the prefect of the Northern Prefecture, Ats Kübsarepp.

On May 9, police will also intensify their work in other Estonian cities to "intervene quickly in case of violations."

The use of symbols of "aggression" is punishable by a fine of up to 2,400 euros or arrest.