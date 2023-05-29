NATO and Western Media Are Dragging the European Union Into a Meat Grinder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 23rd, 2022, Western media has been saturated with ridiculous and dangerous propaganda that deliberately masks the horrors of war from their audience in an effort to expand the conflict. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish comedian who has performed in skintight leather and high heels, is deliberately playing into these narratives and doing his best to place Ukrainian civilians in the line of fire to assist Western propaganda efforts.
NATO and Western Media Are Dragging Ukrainian Civilians Into a Meat Grinder
https://nationaljusticeparty.com/2022/02/28/nato-and-western-media-are-dragging-ukrainian-civilians-into-a-meat-grinder/
Source - VCR_Timemachine
Mirrored - MediaGiant