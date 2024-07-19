TOTAL INVERSION OF REALITY ☚ [AND VfB GOTS THE FOOTAGE TO PROVE IT]

This was originally titled, "Man involved in fight with Neo-Nazi protesters in Nashville speaks out", but that is nothing but LIES





The GDL goes on a non-violent, peaceful dissemination of information for over an hour and a half...and then they encounter Diego the Biter





Diego assaults of of the GDL at 1:31:00, then attacks others and actually BITES Handsome Truth's arm!!!





https://odysee.com/@jqrcoad:5/Rabbttite:c





Meanwhile, his unwarranted assault is IGNORED





Still censored by (((comment freely))), so have at it





GIVESENDGO: Free Ryan Krieger





https://www.givesendgo.com/GCX5E





Truth-Addict posted:





Jewish cunt media....look how they encourage violence against Whites that don't hate their own race. "They used racial slurrs...and thats when he attacked". They are saying it was totally justified. Bill the jews.