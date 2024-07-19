TOTAL INVERSION OF REALITY ☚ [AND VfB GOTS THE FOOTAGE TO PROVE IT]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was originally titled, "Man involved in fight with Neo-Nazi protesters in Nashville speaks out", but that is nothing but LIES
The GDL goes on a non-violent, peaceful dissemination of information for over an hour and a half...and then they encounter Diego the Biter
Diego assaults of of the GDL at 1:31:00, then attacks others and actually BITES Handsome Truth's arm!!!
https://odysee.com/@jqrcoad:5/Rabbttite:c
Meanwhile, his unwarranted assault is IGNORED
Still censored by (((comment freely))), so have at it
GIVESENDGO: Free Ryan Krieger
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCX5E
Truth-Addict posted:
Jewish cunt media....look how they encourage violence against Whites that don't hate their own race. "They used racial slurrs...and thats when he attacked". They are saying it was totally justified. Bill the jews.