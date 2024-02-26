We’re Getting Poorer: $140,000 Debt per Household, System is Held up by Welfare Warns Top Economist

“If you zoom out through American history, every generation was much richer than their parents… it partly broke starting in around 2000,” according to Peter St Onge, former MBA professor and Ph.D economist. In a conversation with Daniela Cambone, he paints a sobering picture of the 'Bidenomics,' a term encapsulating the economic challenges facing many Americans today.







📖 CHAPTERS:

00:00 Banks/CRE reserves

4:41 Fed bailing out banks

6:69 China situation in the U.S.

7:58 Household debt

12:08 We’re becoming poorer

15:58 The greatness of 90s

16:54 Powell’s next move

24:43 Bitcoin/gold

28:34 Return of gold standard

33:07 Crackdown on bitcoin

37:10 Migration crisis

42:24 Work permit





