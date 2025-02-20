© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Palestinians Return11 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
سفرة ام يوسف من غزه
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKB3mVbsLnc&t
روجعنا للشمال ما كان سهل شعور بالظلم والقهر اول مره اشوف بيتي المقصوف
We returned to the north, which was not easy to feel injustice and oppression. The first time I saw my bombed house
Arab Ambience
https://youtu.be/4BgG7e7HD-M?t=1540
NEW VIDEO FROM GAZA PALESTINE 27 Jan 2025