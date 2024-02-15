Jesse Watters: There is a Threat So Terrifying They Can’t Tell Us What It Is?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America is apparently facing a national security threat from Russia that’s so terrifying, our own government said they couldn’t tell us what it is. Democrats are saying it’s serious, but there’s no need to panic.
Something about today’s news cycle seems deliberate. I hope I’m wrong, but we’ve been deceived into raiding the treasury for foreign adventures before.