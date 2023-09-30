InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - UK Journalist Warren Thornton, Arrested for Reporting on WW2 Ukrainian Nazi's "Honorarium" in the Canadian Parliament Tells All - 9-29-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warren Thornton of https://warrenthornton.com/ who was arrested after he condemned the Canadian parliament’s lauding of a Ukrainian Nazi Waffen-SS member, joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what happened.
