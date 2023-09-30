BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - UK Journalist Warren Thornton, Arrested for Reporting on WW2 Ukrainian Nazi's "Honorarium" in the Canadian Parliament Tells All - 9-29-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 09/30/2023

Warren Thornton of https://warrenthornton.com/ who was arrested after he condemned the Canadian parliament’s lauding of a Ukrainian Nazi Waffen-SS member, joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what happened.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-journo-arrested-for-malinformation-after-exposing-trudeau-applauding-nazi/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/journalist-in-uk-who-condemned-trudeau-for-saluting-nazi-arrested-for-misinformation/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-speaker-of-the-house-quits-following-nazi-scandal/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-trudeau-dismisses-nazi-salute-in-parliament-condemns-russian-propaganda/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/leftists-in-canadian-parliament-seek-to-erase-embarrassing-nazi-incident-from-the-record/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/incredible-after-celebrating-an-actual-nazi-in-parliament-trudeau-complains-about-russian-propaganda/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/nazis-praised-in-canadian-parliament-to-promote-ww3-in-ukraine/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadians-respond-to-trudeau-zelensky-saluting-a-nazi-ss-fighter-at-parliamentary-congregation/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadas-speaker-of-the-house-apologises-for-honoring-an-actual-nazi/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/zelensky-trudeau-honor-actual-3rd-reich-nazi-with-standing-ovation/

Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Use promo code “ALEX” at JonesCrowder.com to get one month FREE when you sign up!

Keywords
journalistinfowarsparliamentarrestnazifreepressmalinformationwarren thornton
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy