BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE FAA AND DEI DON'T MIX ✈💥🚁 [DYING THE FRIENDLY SKIES]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 7 months ago

UnBaffle.me - @TonySeruga Video from Kennedy Center, cropped & zoomed.


Source: https://x.com/unbaffle_me/status/1884805589282259093


Thumbnail: https://x.com/unbaffle_me/status/1884836425847214380


FAA sued over discriminatory hiring practices against over 900 white would be air traffic controllers??


Listening to the Deputy Administrator of the FAA seems to bring credibility to this lawsuit.


The mentality of DEI is a problem.


Competence > Diversity


https://x.com/the_jefferymead/status/1885084548448284889


Brad Mims, Deputy Administrator at the FAA in 2023:


"We need a diverse group of air traffic controllers to bring distinct perspective to handle the ever-changing aerospace landscape. I'm calling on students and alumni from HBCUs, Hispanic serving institutions, and tribal colleges to apply now to become air traffic controllers."


https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1885022842032709833

Keywords
faamulti pronged attackdeidying the friendly skiesreagan national airport plane helicopter collision
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy