Beit Ummar Struggles Against Settlement Expansion

The Zionist occupation is building new homes for colony in the "Karmei Tzur" colony located on Palestinian lands in the village of Beit Ummar, north of the city of Hebron. The occupation prevents Palestinians from entering their lands near the colony.
Interview: Yousef Abu Maria: Popular Resistance Activist
Reporting: sari jaradat
Filmed: 29/12/2024
