GOP Summit: Tucker asks Tim Scott about deporting illegal immigrants

Tucker asks Tim Scott about deporting illegal immigrants: "Why not just drop them off in Tijuana? Bye bye. People come by the millions, uninvited, illegally, making a mockery of the rule of law. I have to obey the law, but someone from Haiti doesn't?"
Lawrence Sellin says about this interview:
"If Tim Scott's performance was not so pathetic, it would be laughable.
It is frightening that a U.S. Senator is so ill-informed and incompetent.
He is clueless regarding solutions to the nation's urgent problems.
It was embarrassing to watch."
