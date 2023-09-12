BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Göbekli Tepe 10,000 B.C.
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
164 views • 09/12/2023

3:56 BBC Documentary Göbekli Tepe 8Jun12

20:55 An Introduction to Göbekli Tepe and the Origins of Civilization? (22Feb21)

- An ancient site in Turkey dated to nearly 10,000 BC is overturning a lot of old assumptions in history and archaeology. The excavation of Göbekli Tepe has already rewritten the story on the origins of civilization, and it's only just beginning.

2 clips, 24:51.

Perfectly preserved as the site was buried by the inhabitants 8000-years ago. 20 enclosures are identified with ground penetrating radar locating 30 more. People demonstrated high levels of intelligence 10,000-years ago; as time went on, civilization became less so.

Keywords
civilizationfindearliest
