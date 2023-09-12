Göbekli Tepe 10,000 B.C.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3:56 BBC Documentary Göbekli Tepe 8Jun12
20:55 An Introduction to Göbekli Tepe and the Origins of Civilization? (22Feb21)
- An ancient site in Turkey dated to nearly 10,000 BC is overturning a lot of old assumptions in history and archaeology. The excavation of Göbekli Tepe has already rewritten the story on the origins of civilization, and it's only just beginning.
2 clips, 24:51.
Perfectly preserved as the site was buried by the inhabitants 8000-years ago. 20 enclosures are identified with ground penetrating radar locating 30 more. People demonstrated high levels of intelligence 10,000-years ago; as time went on, civilization became less so.