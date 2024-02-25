WARNING: We must stop the New World Order

Author and researcher David Sorensen is sounding the alarm against a coordinated effort by big pharma, big tech, the educational system, the mainstream media, telecommunications, and more — all of which are working together to build a globalist New World Order. Sorensen shatters the illusion of choice and warns the world that major organizations across a variety of industries are in reality all controlled by the same handful of powerful globalist oligarchs.





As the world watches America’s 2024 presidential elections, outbreak of war across the world, failing economies, and more, it is time now more than ever for an informed citizenry to prevent the New World Order from permanently changing the public narrative in their favor. Never letting a crisis go to waste, the globalist elites are using this moment to bring the New World Order into fruition. Freedom-loving citizens everywhere cannot let them.





