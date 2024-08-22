© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Zombie -More Human Than Human
Video done on/around November 8, 2005
Yeah, I am the astro creep, A demolition style, Hell american freak, yeah, I am the crawling dead, A phantom in a box, Shadow in your head say. Acid, suicide freedom of the blast, Read the fucker lies, yeah, Scratch off the broken skin, Tear into my heart make, Me do it again yeah
Yeah [x4]
More Human Than Human [x6]
Yeah, I am the jigsaw man, I turn the world around, With a skeleton hand say, I am electric head, A cannibal core, A television said, yeah, Do not victimize, Read the motherfucker, Psychoholic lies, yeah, Into a psychic war, I tear my soul apart and I Eat it some more, yeah
Yeah [x4]
More Human Than Human[x6]
Yeah, I am the ripper man, A locomotion mind, Love american style, yeah, I am the nexus one, I want more life fucker, I ain't done, yeah
More Human Than Human[x8]